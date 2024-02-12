Loading... Loading...

Former White House attorney under the Trump administration, Ty Cobb, has made a bold prediction amid Donald Trump’s ongoing legal battle over claim of presidential immunity.

What Happened: Cobb, in an interview with CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” on Monday suggested that the case could be resolved by the end of the week. He expressed skepticism about the Supreme Court taking up Trump’s appeal.

“This petition for a stay is pretty weak,” Cobb said, referring to Trump’s recent court filing.

“It’s repetitive of their briefs below. The arguments that they presented were not only soundly rejected, but eviscerated both in oral argument and in the opinion. I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to find those arguments compelling in any way.”

This came after Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court on Monday to keep his federal election subversion criminal trial on hold while he contests a lower court ruling that denies him immunity from charges.

An appeals court had previously ruled against Trump’s presidential immunity claim, stating, “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant.”

Trump’s emergency request to pause his trial proceedings will require five votes, but only four justices need to vote to take up his appeal.

Cobb suggested that the Supreme Court could either decline to take up the case or issue a short delay to allow Trump to appeal, followed by a denial of the appeal. “I personally don’t see them taking this case. Although I do think it’s a possibility they could consider the stay petition as a petition for cert and stay the case for 24 to 48 hours and then deny cert,” he said.

“I think this case could be over this week.”

Why It Matters: The resolution of Trump’s immunity case could have significant implications for the ongoing legal battles against the former president. The delay in these cases has been a cause for concern, with former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal recently expressing alarm over the postponement of Trump’s case related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, a recent poll revealed a stark contrast in the views of Republicans and Democrats regarding the fairness of the legal proceedings against Trump. The survey showed that a majority of Republicans are skeptical about the impartiality of the cases against Trump, while Democrats generally trust that the legal actions are being conducted fairly.

This comes amid a series of legal challenges the former president is facing. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a "witch hunt." Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 74.3% support among GOP voters, while Nikki Haley trailed with 18.1% support.

