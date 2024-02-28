3D Systems Posts Downbeat Q4 Results, Joins Eventbrite, Lemonade And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation DDD fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading following weak fourth-quarter financial results.

3D Systems posted an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, compared to market estimates for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $114.85 million, missing expectations of $126.63 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

3D Systems shares dipped 14.2% to $4.49 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS shares tumbled 26.1% to $12.63 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Eventbrite, Inc. EB fell 15.8% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares declined 15.1% to $18.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Solarmax Technology Inc. SMXT shares fell 12.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. SolarMax Technology announced pricing of initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX shares fell 10.7% to $13.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares declined 9.8% to $42.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Bumble Inc. BMBL shares declined 9% to $12.00 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR dipped 8% to $2.30 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.

Root, Inc. ROOT shares fell 5.4% to $23.83 in pre-market trading.

