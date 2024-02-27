Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Nomination In Michigan Primary As Gaza Protest Vote Gains Ground

Loading... Loading...

In the Michigan primaries, President Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination, while former President Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination. However, a protest vote against Biden’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict is gaining momentum.

What Happened: Despite the expected victories, the Michigan primaries have revealed a potential challenge for Biden. A significant number of Democratic voters, particularly those from the Arab American community, expressed their dissatisfaction with Biden’s support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza by casting “uncommitted” ballots, Reuters reported.

With 10% of the estimated Democratic vote counted, Biden had 79% support, with “uncommitted” receiving 16%. On the Republican side, Trump had 64% support to Nikki Haley‘s 32%, with 8% of the estimated vote counted, according to Edison Research.

Why It Matters: Michigan, a battleground state, is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming presidential election. Biden won the state by a narrow margin in 2020, and the current protest vote could potentially sway the state’s outcome.

Despite the protest vote, Biden still maintains a 61% approval rating among Democrats for his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a February poll by Harvard-Harris.

The protest vote in Michigan reflects a growing dissatisfaction among some Democratic voters with Biden’s foreign policy. This could potentially impact the outcome of the presidential election, as Michigan is a crucial swing state.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats have warned that if Democratic voters abandon Biden, they could hand the swing state and the country back to Trump in November. Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 47% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 44.9% support.

