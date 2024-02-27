Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the Michigan Republican presidential primary, further solidifying his position as the GOP frontrunner. His sole remaining rival, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, has pledged to continue her campaign despite the defeat.

What Happened: With around 14% of votes counted AP News declared the former president winner in the Michigan primary on late Tuesday. Trump accounted for a 65% share of the total votes, while Haley trailed with 30% support.

This victory marks another significant step for Trump as he continues to dominate the Republican contests.

Despite Trump’s consistent success in the primaries, there is a notable group of Republican voters in Michigan who remain loyal to Haley. These voters are skeptical about Trump’s chances in a potential rematch against Joe Biden.

On the other hand, Biden is facing his own challenges in Michigan. The state, which is a crucial swing state in the general election, is home to a large population of Arab Americans. Many of these voters are discontent with Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The state, which Biden won by a narrow margin in 2020, could potentially reveal significant political obstacles for both candidates in the 2024 general election. The Michigan competition marks the concluding significant race before the election schedule significantly expands on Super Tuesday, scheduled for March 5.

Why It Matters: Trump’s success in Michigan came days after he secured a decisive victory in Iowa and New Hampshire And Nevada. This is a significant milestone in the 2024 presidential race, setting the stage for the upcoming Republican primaries in other states.

Election polls suggest that Trump’s popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 77.3% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 15.1% support.

Meanwhile, Trump is currently facing various legal disputes encompassing both federal and state charges, spanning multiple locations such as New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the accusations, the ex-president maintains his innocence, referring to the cases as a “witch hunt.”

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.