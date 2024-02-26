Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Kyiv Is Ready For Potential Russian Offensive: 'The Plan Is Clear'

Loading... Loading...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a warning about a potential new Russian offensive in Ukraine. Zelenskyy has also assured that Kyiv has a clear plan to counter any such move.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, on Sunday, cautioned that Russia is gearing up for a fresh assault on Ukraine, possibly commencing in late May or summer. However, he emphasized that Ukraine is prepared with its own strategic plan, Reuters reported.

Speaking on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of unity between Kyiv and its Western allies. He stressed that Ukraine’s success is contingent on continued support from the West.

“We will prepare for their assault. Their assault that began on Oct. 8 has not brought any results, I believe. We, for our part, will prepare our plan and follow it,” Zelenskyy said. “There is a plan, the plan is clear, I can’t tell you the details.”

Zelenskyy disclosed that approximately 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives in action since February 2022. The Russian foreign ministry has refuted this figure as false.

The Ukrainian leader underscored the critical role of troop rotations in the war effort and the need for better preparation of Ukraine’s reserve forces.

Why It Matters: The warning of a potential new Russian offensive comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Ukraine has been seeking increased military aid from its Western allies, including the U.S., Germany, and France, to bolster its defense against Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on over 500 Russian entities, targeting the military-industrial complex and companies aiding Russia in the war. This move is part of the U.S.’s strategy to hold Russia accountable for the conflict.

Additionally, the UK has backed a plan to divert billions from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for a more assertive approach in seizing these assets.

