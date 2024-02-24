Elon Musk Responds After Bakery Owner Says Tesla Ordered 4,000 Mini Pies And Then Cancelled The Order Without Paying, Causing $16K Loss

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk responded to allegations that the company canceled a $16,000 pie order from a San Jose bakery for Black History Month.

What Happened: The Giving Pies was reportedly asked by a Tesla representative to deliver 2,000 mini pies for Black History Month. The order was then doubled, causing the bakery to incur additional costs.

However, the representative then abruptly canceled the order, leaving the bakery with a $16,000 loss, Voahangy Rasetarinera, the owner of The Giving Pies, told NBC Bay Area.

See Also: Elon Musk Rips Senior Director For Gemini Experiences: ‘This Nut Is A Big Part Of Why Google’s AI Is So Racist & Sexist’

After the story broke, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the situation saying, “Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery."

He added, "People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best."

Why It Matters: Rasetarinera first took to Instagram and expressed disappointment with the situation directly to Tesla. "I had invested time, resources, and effort based on assurances from Tesla, only to be left high and dry."

It is also noteworthy that this incident occurred during Black History Month, a time when many companies make efforts to support and celebrate Black-owned businesses. The cancellation of the order has led to criticism of Tesla’s commitment to supporting the Black community.

Read Next: Elon Musk Pushes xAI's Grok AI Chatbot After Google Gemini Comes Under Fire: ‘Truth… Never Been More Essential'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock