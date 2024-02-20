Joe Biden's Brother To Appear Before House Committee In GOP-Led Impeachment Inquiry: 'He...Has A Lot To Answer'

Loading... Loading...

James Biden, brother of President Joe Biden, is set to testify in a GOP-led impeachment inquiry this Wednesday. The testimony is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption and influence peddling within the Biden family’s business dealings.

What Happened: James Biden will testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. This is the first of two high-profile testimonies the committee will hear this month as part of its impeachment inquiry into President Biden, reported The Hill.

Republicans spearheading the investigation allege that the president was deeply involved in his family’s business dealings, including those of his younger brother. They claim these dealings were marred by corruption and influence peddling, leveraging the influential Biden name.

“He once again has a lot to answer,” said Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.), a member of the House Oversight Committee. He said, “This is going to be a very important moment in this investigation.”

James Biden’s testimony reportedly follows a recent Politico investigation that found he used his brother’s name in negotiations with a rural health care company, Americore Health, which subsequently filed for bankruptcy.

However, the GOP’s impeachment investigation faces hurdles. The Justice Department recently indicted an FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, who was a key part of the GOP’s allegations against President Biden. This development has cast a new light on the Republicans’ allegations.

James Biden’s testimony is expected to center on the Republicans’ allegations that a series of loans between the brothers were part of a bribery scheme. The panel, however, has not provided evidence to substantiate those claims.

Democrats have defended the Bidens, arguing that the transfer of money between the brothers were short-term loans between family members that were made when Joe Biden was a private citizen and not in office.

Why It Matters: The impeachment inquiry into President Biden has been a contentious issue. Former President Donald Trump has been privately supporting the impeachment, advising House Republicans, including Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

Earlier, Hunter Biden appeared at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in response to a subpoena he had previously defied.

The impeachment inquiry faced criticism after the indictment of FBI informant Smirnov, who was charged with making false claims about Biden. This led Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) to call for an end to the inquiry.

