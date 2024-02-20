Team Biden Reportedly Considering Long-Range Ballistic Missiles For Ukraine Amid War With Russia

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden‘s administration is considering providing Ukraine with long-range ballistic missiles, a move that could significantly impact the ongoing conflict with Russia.

What Happened: The U.S. government is contemplating supplying Ukraine with advanced long-range ballistic missiles, according to two U.S. officials, NBC News reported. The missiles could be used to target areas deep inside the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula.

Although the U.S. has already begun supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), it is now considering providing the longer-range version. However, the funding for these arms shipments remains uncertain due to opposition from former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

Despite the uncertainty, the U.S. is reportedly considering including the long-range ATACMS in the first military aid packages if Congress approves additional funding for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has been vocal about the country’s need for these long-range weapons, stating that they are crucial for targeting Russian capabilities in Ukraine.

"I just came here from a meeting with Secretary Blinken," Kuleba said in Munich on Saturday. "I spent a very good part of the time arguing in favor of ATACMS," he said, explaining that Ukraine needs the version of the missile that can fly 300 kilometers, or more than 180 miles, according to the report.

"There is only one way to destroy Russian capabilities in Ukraine. It's to hit deep into the occupied territories, bypassing Russian radio electronic warfare and interceptors," Kuleba said, referring to ATACMS.

The officials left open the possibility of requesting allies to supply missiles to Ukraine and replenishing their ATACM stockpiles as well.

Why It Matters: The potential supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine comes amid escalating tensions with Russia. This move could significantly impact the ongoing conflict, as Ukraine has been seeking additional support to counter Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been seeking military aid from Germany and France to address the country’s shortage of manpower and ammunition.

The U.S. Senate recently passed a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, with a significant portion allocated to Ukraine’s efforts against Russia. The bill received bipartisan support, indicating a strong U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Even former Trump administration officials, such as John Bolton, have urged Congress to expedite the approval of additional aid for Ukraine, emphasizing its importance in countering Russian aggression. The potential supply of long-range missiles by the Biden administration could further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

