Trump Nemesis E. Jean Carroll Lavishes Praise On Jimmy Carter: 'He Only Needed One Wife'

Author, journalist, and Donald Trump nemesis E. Jean Carroll praised President Jimmy Carter in a social media post on Monday — lauding men who “only need one wife.”

Carroll posted a picture of the young Jimmy Carter in his midshipman uniform on X, formerly Twitter. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command photo archives, the date when the photo was taken is unknown.

Carter’s wife, Rosalynn, died last year in November at the age of 96. They had four children together and were married for 77 years.

The comment comes in the wake of recent legal troubles faced by Trump. A New York judge slapped him with a hefty $354.9M fine and a three-year ban from serving any corporate leadership role in the state for fraudulently overstating his net worth to secure better loan terms.

Trump, known for his real estate, reality TV, and political careers, has a complex family tree. He has been married thrice and is a father to five children, making Carroll’s tweet particularly poignant.

Carter is the oldest living president at age 99 and has been receiving hospice care. Trump recently took a dig at Carter through Rosalynn’s funeral. Trump’s statement earned him condemnation by a Democratic group.

Why It Matters: Carroll’s statement gains significance given her legal battles with Trump. The long-standing defamation lawsuit against Trump resulted in an $83.3 million award to Carroll.

This lawsuit arose after Trump denied her sexual assault allegations from the mid-1990s, leading to defamation charges.

The author has shown her determination to continue legal action against Trump if necessary. This tweet, viewed in the light of these legal battles, seems to be another instance of Carroll’s outspoken criticism of the former President.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

