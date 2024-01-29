E. Jean Carroll's First Interview After $83M Trump Trial Award Airs Monday Night: How To Watch

Loading... Loading...

Journalist and author E. Jean Carroll was awarded $83.3 million in damages Friday in a defamation lawsuit against former president Donald Trump.

On Monday, Americans can hear more from Carroll in her first sit-down interview after the trial.

What Happened: A federal jury ordered Trump to pay $65 million in punitive damages and $18.3 million in compensatory damages to Carroll in the conclusion of a defamation trial that was first filed in 2019.

Trump was previously found civilly liable for sexual abuse of Carroll and defamation in a trial last year

Carroll is taking part in her first post-trial interview that could see her share more details on the court victory.

The journalist will be joined by lawyers Roberta Kaplan and Shawn Crowley in an interview that will air at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 29. The interview will air on MSNBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA, on "The Rachel Maddow Show.

Why It's Important: The interview is expected to cover the damages awarded to Carroll and also discuss a potential appeal by Trump and his lawyers.

Another angle that could be covered during Monday's interview is whether Carroll's lawyers will file a third lawsuit against Trump if he continues to make comments about the journalist and potentially defames her again.

The interview on "The Rachel Maddow Show" comes as Trump is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination of the 2024 presidential election and faces a packed calendar of court dates during his campaign trail.

