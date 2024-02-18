Loading... Loading...

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) voiced his support for former President Donald Trump‘s stance on NATO members’ financial contributions on Sunday.

What Happened: Graham, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” backed Trump’s call for NATO members to pay their fair share. He emphasized the need for a system where non-paying members are expelled, while also clarifying that this does not mean inviting Russia to invade Ukraine.

"I want to have a system where if you don't pay, you get kicked out. But no, I'm not inviting Russia to invade Ukraine," Graham said.

“President Trump is right to want NATO nations to meet their obligation of 2%.”

“We need to turn it into an obligation that means something. I'm a big fan of NATO, but there's $70-80 billion left on the table. If you're in NATO, pay the 2 percent.”

Trump has been vocal about NATO members contributing more, particularly in meeting the 2% of their GDP benchmark for defense spending, a goal that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said at least half of the 31-member alliance is set to meet by 2024.

At a campaign event in Conway, South Carolina, Trump indicated that he would encourage Russia to act as they please, including targeting NATO members who fail to meet their financial commitments. This was seen as a clear signal that he does not intend to uphold NATO’s commitment to defend allies in the event of Russian aggression.

Graham’s support for Trump’s comments comes amid a divided Republican Party, with some members pushing back on Trump’s remarks and others defending them. "Donald Trump's admission that he intends to give [Russian President Vladimir Putin] a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous," Graham said.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments on NATO have been a subject of intense debate, with some supporting his stance. Trump’s remarks have also drawn criticism, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz labeling them as “dangerous” and “irresponsible.”

The White House slammed Trump’s comments as “appalling and unhinged” while highlighting the gravity of Trump’s suggestion of aggression toward America’s NATO allies.

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, also raised concerns about the U.S. commitment to NATO. She also warned that Trump could withdraw the U.S. from the alliance if he were re-elected. "He will pull us out of NATO," Clinton said.

However, despite the differences, Trump and Joe Biden are the leading contenders in the Republican and Democratic primary races for the 2024 presidential election. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading the Republican race with 74.9% support, while Biden held 72.7% support among Democrats.

