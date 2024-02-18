Donald Trump Will Follow Through With Promise To 'Pull Us Out Of NATO' If Re-elected, Hillary Clinton Warns

Loading... Loading...

At the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, concerns about the U.S.'s commitment to NATO were front and center.

Hillary Clinton warned that former President Donald Trump could withdraw the U.S. from the alliance if he were re-elected.

Clinton's comments came amid Trump's recent statements suggesting that he would challenge NATO members over their defense spending — and amid his history of questioning the value of the alliance.

Trump's stance has prompted legislative action, with Congress passing a bill in December to prevent any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO without congressional approval.

Still, Clinton suggested Trump could undermine the alliance by refusing to fund it.

“He will pull us out of NATO,” Clinton said at the session.

The debate over NATO's future has intensified, with European leaders expressing the need for Europe to become more self-sufficient, reported CNBC.

“The U.S. will be there in name only,” Clinton said of the country's role in the alliance if Trump were to return to office.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed the sentiment that Europe must be prepared to protect itself, regardless of the U.S.' actions.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, however, has remained optimistic about continued U.S. support for NATO, emphasizing the mutual security benefits of a strong alliance. The military alliance announced that 18 of its 31 members are expected to meet the 2% spending target this year, a significant increase from previous years.

