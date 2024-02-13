'Everyone Should Be Scared As Hell': Trump's NATO Comments Spur Fear Among Democrats

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump‘s recent controversial remarks have sparked concerns among Democratic lawmakers, who are now calling for additional measures to safeguard NATO.

What Happened: Following Trump’s recent comments, Democratic senators are urging Congress to take new actions to protect NATO from potential threats if Trump were to be re-elected, reported Politico. Trump’s statements, which implied that he would support a Russian attack on NATO members who fail to meet their financial commitments, have reignited fears among NATO supporters.

"Everyone should be scared as hell,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) voiced the concerns.

“Anyone who cares about American leadership, anyone who cares about protecting democracy, anybody who wants to take on authoritarians around the world should be scared to death by the fact that Donald Trump is telling us that if he was reelected president, he would throw our NATO allies to [Vladimir] Putin.”

While legislation signed into law in December prevents any president from withdrawing the U.S. from NATO without Senate approval or an act of Congress, Democratic senators acknowledge that these measures may have a limited impact on a president opposed to the alliance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks have sparked a strong reaction from both sides of the aisle. U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western officials have expressed disapproval, with Biden warning that a Trump presidency could mean abandoning NATO allies to Russia’s will. Trump’s statements have also been criticized by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who labeled them “dangerous” and advantageous to Russia.

On the other hand, several Republican senators have downplayed or defended Trump’s comments, framing them as a push for NATO members to strengthen their defenses. For many Republicans, Trump's comments were simply rhetoric aimed at cajoling Europe to pay more for its defense.

