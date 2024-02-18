Elon Musk Taunts OpenAI, Apple's Animation, Nvidia's Triumph, Ark's Strategy Revamp And More: This Week In AI

Loading... Loading...

As the week draws to a close, let’s look back at some of the top stories that shaped the world of artificial intelligence (AI). From Elon Musk’s criticism of OpenAI to Apple’s innovative AI tool, Nvidia’s market cap triumph, strategic portfolio adjustments by Ark Invest, and Jim Chanos’ caution on Nvidia, we’ve got you covered.

Tech Mogul Musks’s Jab at OpenAI – Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI and founder of xAI, has once again voiced his dissatisfaction with the organization, particularly its transition from a non-profit, open-source model to a profit-oriented, closed-source structure. Musk has criticized the AI startup in the past for its collaboration with Microsoft Corp. MSFT. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Keyframer – A Text-to-Animation Wonder – Tech giant Apple Inc. AAPL has added a new gem to its AI portfolio. The company’s latest tool, Keyframer, allows users to animate static images using simple text prompts, making it a potentially game-changing tool in the field of AI. Read the full article here.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If Thi

Nvidia Shoots Past Google and Amazon – The AI rally has propelled Nvidia Corporation NVDA past Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN in terms of market capitalization, making it the world’s fourth most valuable company. Nvidia’s H100 AI processor, which powers many Large Language Models, is highly sought after in the market. Read the full article here.

Ark Invest’s Portfolio Revamping – Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant changes to its portfolio, increasing its holdings in Tesla Inc TSLA and META Platforms Inc META, and reducing its stakes in Coinbase Global Inc COIN and NVIDIA Corp NVDA. This move reflects Ark Invest’s strategic response to market developments and future growth prospects. Read the full article here.

Jim Chanos’ Warning on Nvidia’s Rally – Despite Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA impressive rise, concerns have started to surface. Noted short seller Jim Chanos has pointed out a potential red flag after UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri reported a decrease in lead times for Nvidia's chips. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Is Tesla Stock About To Take Off? Fund Manager Cites 2 Factors That May Allay Key Investor Concern

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.