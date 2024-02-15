Trump Nemesis Chris Christie Says He Would Vote For Biden In 2024 If 'Necessary To Save The Country'

Loading... Loading...

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has indicated that he might vote for President Joe Biden in the forthcoming election, while categorically stating that he will not support former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Christie, a Republican, has not pledged his support to Biden, but has unequivocally dismissed the idea of backing Trump in a potential rematch in November. Christie’s remarks were made during an interview on Crooked Media's "Pod Save America" podcast, reported The Hill.

Christie hinted that he might back a potential No Labels bid by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) instead. No Labels is a political group that aims to present a "unity" ticket in all fifty states, with Manchin being considered as a potential candidate.

When questioned about his vote for a third-party candidate potentially aiding Trump, Christie contended that his vote doesn’t hold much significance in New Jersey, a state that has consistently voted Democrat in the last eight presidential elections.

Christie, who pulled out of the GOP presidential primary last month, has previously expressed that it is unlikely he would vote for the Democratic front-runner. However, he has not dismissed the possibility of voting for Biden if it was “necessary to save the country”.

The Hill has contacted both the Biden and Trump campaigns for comment.

Why It Matters: Christie’s potential support for Biden comes after he withdrew from the Republican presidential race just before the Iowa Caucuses in January, as reported by Benzinga.

He later hinted at the possibility of an independent presidential bid, stating that he “would need to see a path to 270” electoral votes if he decided to run, according to another Benzinga article.

This development comes as the 2024 presidential election heats up, with national polls showing a close race between Biden and Trump, as per a Benzinga report.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.