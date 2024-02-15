Cisco Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Fastly, Herbalife And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 15, 2024 5:30 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures trading higher by around 70 points on Thursday.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO fell in today’s pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Cisco reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results but issued weak full-year 2024 guidance. The company also announced a restructuring plan to cut approximately 5% of its global workforce.

Cisco Systems shares fell 5.2% to $47.68 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS shares dipped 24% to $13.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Fastly, Inc. FSLY shares fell 23.1% to $18.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.
  • enGene Holdings Inc. ENGN shares declined 13.3% to $14.30 in pre-market trading. enGene shares jumped around 116% on Wednesday after the company announced an oversubscribed $200 million private placement financing.
  • Herbalife Ltd. HLF shares fell 12.3% to $10.30 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO fell 12.1% to $63.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO tumbled 10.7% to $10.64 in pre-market trading after jumping around 70% on Wednesday.
  • Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR fell 7.9% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 36% on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics priced the public offering of 17.16 million shares at $8.74/share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.
  • Rollins, Inc. ROL fell 6.3% to $41.48 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • Albemarle Corporation ALB shares fell 5.6% to $108.00 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

 

