HP (NYSE:HPQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HP
HP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HP (NYSE: HPQ) was reported by Barclays on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting HPQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.08% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HP (NYSE: HPQ) was provided by Barclays, and HP maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HP was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HP (HPQ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $32.00. The current price HP (HPQ) is trading at is $40.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.