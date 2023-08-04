Former NSA Says If Trump Returns To White House, US Will 'Almost Certainly Withdraw From NATO'

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized former President Donald Trump‘s foreign policy, stating it was “erratic” and ineffective.

What Happened: Bolton, who served under Trump, during an interview on The Hill’s show on NewsNation on Thursday, said Trump’s foreign policy lacked a clear philosophy and was primarily driven by how decisions would benefit Trump himself.

"He doesn't think in policy directions when he makes decisions, certainly in the national security space. It's all connected with how things benefit Donald Trump."

He also warned that a second Trump term would likely result in the U.S. withdrawing from NATO. "In a second Trump term, we'd almost certainly withdraw from NATO," he said.

See Also: Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Is ‘Toast’ Following Third Indictment

Bolton labeled the agreement with the Taliban that resulted in the U.S. pullout as a “disastrous mistake” and mentioned his negotiations with Iran as being insufficient.

Why It Matters: Amid the escalating competition for the Republican nomination, Bolton — who is also considering his own candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential election as a Republican contender — has been launching a barrage of accusations against the former president.

Bolton has repeatedly criticized Trump for running his presidential campaign despite being indicted recently by federal prosecutors.

In June, he demanded the Republican Party to "adopt a rule that no one under Federal or state criminal indictment is eligible to be nominated for POTUS."

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump Calls Chris Christie A ‘Sad Case’ After Admitting Appointment of FBI’s Christopher Wray Was Bad Decision