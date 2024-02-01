Loading... Loading...

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to Donald Trump, has issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency.

What Happened: In the paperback edition of his memoir “The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton outlines his concerns about a potential second term for Trump, reported MSNBC. He argues that Trump’s re-election could lead to a series of alarming events, including the abandonment of the NATO alliance, the use of power to retaliate against political opponents, and the triggering of a constitutional crisis.

"A mountain of facts demonstrates that Trump is unfit to be president," Bolton wrote in his book.

"If his first four years were bad, a second four will be worse."

The paperback edition of the infamous foreign policy hawk’s book is set to be released this week.

Bolton also spoke to CNN, suggesting that Trump’s candidacy is being welcomed by Russia, China, and North Korea, who view him as a “fool” and an “easy mark.”

Why It Matters: These warnings are particularly noteworthy given that they come from individuals who were appointed by Trump to significant positions within his administration. Their collective criticism of Trump’s potential second term is unprecedented in U.S. political history.

Last month, ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper described Trump as “a threat to democracy, democracy as we know it, our institutions, our political culture, all those things that make America great and have defined us.”

A former White House lawyer Ty Cobb also raised a red flag about the potential threat posed by former President Trump to the democratic system. Cobb was responding to a legal argument from Trump’s team that suggested a former president could use presidential immunity to justify actions like ordering the assassination of a political opponent by SEAL Team Six.

This comes amid a series of legal challenges the former president is facing. The cases, which include both federal and state charges, are spread across multiple locations, including New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. The former president has denied any wrongdoings and dubbed the cases a “witch hunt.” Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 73.6% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 18.8% support.

