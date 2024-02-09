Expedia Reports Q4 Results, Joins Pinterest, Affirm Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures trading lower by around 15 points on Friday.

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and named Ariane Gorin as CEO.

Expedia Group reported quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.89 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Expedia reported record full year lodging gross bookings which grew by 11% and record hotel gross bookings which grew 18%, compared to 2022.

Expedia shares dipped 13.3% to $138.23 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE shares fell 17.5% to $16.30 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 17.5% to $16.30 in pre-market trading. Pinterest, Inc. PINS shares tumbled 10.4% to $36.50 in pre-market trading. Pinterest reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $690 million to $705 million versus estimates of $702.36 million.

shares tumbled 10.4% to $36.50 in pre-market trading. Pinterest reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $690 million to $705 million versus estimates of $702.36 million. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares dipped 10.4% to $44.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

shares dipped 10.4% to $44.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO declined 8.9% to $154.50 in pre-market trading. Take-Two reported third-quarter total net bookings of $1.34 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The company also revised its 2024 net bookings forecast to $5.25 billion and $5.3 billion, down from $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion earlier.

declined 8.9% to $154.50 in pre-market trading. Take-Two reported third-quarter total net bookings of $1.34 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The company also revised its 2024 net bookings forecast to $5.25 billion and $5.3 billion, down from $5.45 billion and $5.55 billion earlier. Sasol Limited SSL shares fell 6.5% to $7.60 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 6.5% to $7.60 in pre-market trading. Airbnb, Inc. ABNB shares declined 3.4% to $145.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 2% on Thursday.

shares declined 3.4% to $145.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 2% on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares fell around 3% to $6.97 in pre-market trading. Spirit Airlines recently reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue decline of 5% Y/Y to $1.322 billion, beating the consensus of $1.317 billion.

shares fell around 3% to $6.97 in pre-market trading. Spirit Airlines recently reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue decline of 5% Y/Y to $1.322 billion, beating the consensus of $1.317 billion. Illumina, Inc. ILMN shares declined 2.7% to $139.47 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

