Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused Of Homophobia, Antisemitism, Racism In Sweeping Censure Push By Freshman Lawmaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is facing a sweeping censure push over her controversial remarks and conspiracy theories. The resolution was introduced by Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) on Tuesday, USA Today reports.

What Happened: Balint, a freshman lawmaker, accused Greene of racism, homophobia, antisemitism, and Islamophobia in the resolution.

It cites numerous instances where Greene promoted conspiracy theories, insulted elected officials, and made controversial comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, her fellow members of Congress, and President Joe Biden.

The resolution also mentions Greene displaying sexually explicit pictures of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, during a recent hearing.

Greene responded to the censure move by saying “Geez fundraising must be really bad” while sharing the news on her Twitter profile.

Why It Matters: Greene’s controversial behavior has been a point of contention within the Republican Party as well. Previously, she was removed from the pro-Donald Trump Freedom Caucus due to a series of clashes with the group.

Greene also faced criticism for her inflammatory comments towards fellow Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), accusing her of plagiarizing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

