Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced that if reelected, former President Donald Trump pledges to initiate “mass deportations” on his inauguration day.

What Happened: Greene rallied Iowa caucusgoers on Wednesday with a fervent speech, urging them to support Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections and his immigration policy, The Hill reported.

Greene stated that both she and Trump advocate for “mass deportations” if he wins the election. She proclaimed, “We have to fight for a secure border and President Trump will do that, and he will start mass deportations on Day 1,” eliciting strong applause from the audience.

"And I can't wait to see it happen."

In his 2024 campaign, Trump has consistently maintained a rigid stance on immigration, vowing to implement the largest deportation movement in U.S. history if reelected.

See Also: Trump Leads In Iowa Opinion Polls, But Elon Musk Says This GOP Candidate Will ‘Far Exceed The Polls When The Votes Are Counted’

Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump in Congress, associated migrants with “terrorists” in her speech. She claimed that many of them were potential terrorists who could pose a threat to the country.

"They're in our country, and you can bet many of them are terrorists who would like to attack our country here just like Israel was attacked by the Hamas terrorists over there," she said.

Why It Matters: Former President Trump emerged victorious in the Iowa Republican caucus on Monday. Trump’s victory further solidified his position as the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. His firm stance on immigration policy and promise of mass deportations seems to have resonated with the caucusgoers.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his 2024 campaign, lending his support to Donald Trump, according to an announcement on Monday. Ramaswamy announced his decision after an underwhelming campaign performance in Iowa's leadoff caucuses, where he finished fourth.

Election polls suggest that Trump's popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 61.4% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support and DeSantis with 10.7%.

Read Next: Ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says Trump’s Campaign Should Focus Not On Revenge But On This One Issue Instead

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock