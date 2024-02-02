Loading... Loading...

U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly used strong language when referring to Donald Trump in private.

What Happened: Biden has described Trump to close friends and aides as a “sick f**k” who takes pleasure in others’ misfortunes, Politico reported, citing three unnamed sources who claimed to have heard Biden use the term.

"The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a ‘sick f**k' who delights in others' misfortunes," said a source.

See Also: Donald Trump Trolls Reporter Who Asked About Red Marks On Hands: ‘Maybe It Was AI’

One source revealed that Biden recently referred to Trump as “a f**king a**hole.”

This is not the first time Biden has used strong language. In 2022, he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b***h” during a hot mic moment at a White House event. He later apologized to Doocy.

Axios reported last year that Biden often uses profanity behind closed doors, especially when his aides don’t have answers to his questions. Some aides have expressed a desire for Biden to show more of this temper in public situations.

In 2021, The New York Times reported that Biden often uses profanity in private when frustrated with aides, but does not erupt into fits of rage like Trump. He has been known to yell phrases such as “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?” and “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!”

See Also: Nikki Haley Takes Swipe At Trump Over $50M Legal Bills: ‘He Can't Beat Joe Biden If He's Spending All His Time And Money On Court Cases'

Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: Despite his private outbursts, Biden’s public demeanor is notably different. The New York Times reported in 2021 that Biden’s speech in private when frustrated with aides is “often laced with profanity” but added that he “never erupts into fits of rage the way President Donald J. Trump did.”

Meanwhile, Biden earlier this month took a jab at Trump for his prediction that didn’t come to pass. Last week, Biden marked the record-high stock market numbers with a tweet that reminded Trump of his pre-election prediction. Trump had forecasted a “stock market collapse the likes of which you’ve never had” if Biden won the 2020 election.

Trump and Biden are the leading contenders in the Republican and Democratic primary race for the 2024 presidential election. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading with 46.6% support, while Biden trailed with 44.8% support.

Read Next: Biden Attacks Trump On Home Turf, Tells Supporters ‘We're Going To Make Him A Loser Again'

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

White House photo by Adam Schultz.