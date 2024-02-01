Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that the mysterious red marks on his hands, which sparked speculations about "hand herpes" online last month, could be due to artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Trump, when questioned by a Fox News journalist about the photos, stated that he hadn’t seen them. When asked about the cause of the marks, he replied, “Nothing. Maybe it was AI.” The interaction was shared on Twitter, formerly X, by the owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg who said the former president was trolling the reporter.

These photographs, which showcased small red spots noticeable on his right hand, were captured as Trump was leaving his Manhattan residence to attend E. Jean Carroll‘s second defamation trial. Interestingly, these marks were not visible in photos taken in Atkinson, New Hampshire the prior evening.

Trump Campaign did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The images triggered extensive conjecture online, attributing the marks to anything from an STD to a fall. A dermatologist also said that these spots were likely rashes, caused by a variety of factors, from infections to external exposures.

"Rashes on the hands can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from infections to inflammatory conditions to external exposures," Zeichner said.

Why It Matters: Trump's health has been a topic of public interest for some time. Last year, Democratic strategist James Carville raised worries about Trump’s well-being amid continuous political pressures. Carville suggested that Trump’s legal conflicts and personal state might pose a potential obstacle to his chances of obtaining the nomination.

However, his former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), had lauded Trump's health, despite the former president's famously unorthodox diet and exercise habits. He said he could live to be 200 due to his "incredibly good genes."

In November, Trump's personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, also confirmed that the former president was in "excellent" health, saying that his physical and cognitive exams were exceptional. He went on to add that Trump’s lab results were “well within normal limits” and showed improvement in “some of the most significant parameters.”

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is the leading frontrunner in. the Republican primary race. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 72.7% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 18.7% support.

