Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden took a jab at his predecessor, Donald Trump, for a prediction that didn’t come to pass.

What Happened: This week, Biden marked the record-high stock market numbers with a tweet that reminded Trump of his pre-election prediction. Trump had forecasted a “stock market collapse the likes of which you've never had” if Biden won the 2020 election.

Biden tweeted a clip of Trump’s prediction alongside a Fox News clip announcing record closes for both the Dow and the S&P 500. “Good one, Donald,” Biden wrote.

See Also: Trump Against CBDC, Shiba Inu’s Whale Transaction Volume Soars, Dogecoin Predicted To Hit $5 Mark And More

This came after Trump had openly anticipated a stock market collapse under Biden. During a Fox News town hall held in Iowa, Trump said, “When there's a crash, I hope it's gonna be during this next 12 months because I don't wanna be Herbert Hoover.”

“The one president I just don't want to be, Herbert Hoover.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Biden has taken a jab at Trump. Recently, Biden mocked Trump for confusing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a campaign rally. Biden tweeted, “I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

The former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election despite facing multiple federal charges. The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters showed Trump with a comfortable 52-point lead over his Republican opponents, which dropped from a 55-point lead in the previous two polls.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal troubles continue to mount. A former lawyer for Trump, Joe Tacopina, has expressed the possibility of the former president being convicted in one of his federal cases. Tacopina highlighted the severity of some of Trump's federal cases and the seriousness of the prosecutors.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hampshire

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.