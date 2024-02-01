Trump Attorney Alina Habba Branded 'Loser' By Ex-White House Lawyer Ty Cobb Following E. Jean Carroll Defamation Ruling

Loading... Loading...

In the aftermath of the defamation trial verdict favoring writer E. Jean Carroll, Ty Cobb, a former lawyer for the Trump White House, has reportedly labeled Alina Habba, attorney for the former president, as a “loser.”

What Happened: Carroll recently secured an $83.3 million verdict in a defamation case against Trump, which is in addition to the previous $5 million in damages Trump owed her from a prior defamation case that found the former president liable for sexual assault. Despite consistently denying the assault, Trump has vowed to appeal the verdict, reported The Hill on Thursday.

Cobb’s comments were in reaction to Habba’s podcast remarks about her experience working with Trump. “Winning always helps. He doesn't want anybody on his team representing him that's, you know, going to keep failing, of course,” Habba had stated.

In response to a question about Habba’s handling of the case, Cobb said, “I think she's handled it in the mafia way.” He criticized Habba for parroting Trump’s narrative of victimization and unfairness in the judicial system and for making some outrageous claims, including conflict claims.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events that began with Trump being ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her in 2019. As reported by Benzinga, Trump is currently interviewing new lawyers for his appeal, casting doubt on Habba’s future role in his legal team.

Carroll, on the other hand, has announced her intention to donate the award money to causes that Trump opposes, as per another Benzinga report. This move is seen as a direct challenge to Trump’s values and beliefs.

Earlier in the month, Cobb had warned about the potential threat posed by Trump to the democratic system, as reported by Benzinga. His recent comments about Habba seem to echo his earlier concerns about Trump’s influence on the legal and political landscape.

