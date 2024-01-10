Ex-White House Lawyer Ty Cobb Warns Donald Trump Poses 'Greatest Threat' To Democracy

Loading... Loading...

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb has raised a red flag about the potential threat posed by former President Donald Trump to the democratic system. He made these remarks during a recent interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.

What Happened: During a segment of “Erin Burnett Outfront,” Cobb responded to a legal argument from Trump’s team that suggested a former president could use presidential immunity to justify actions like ordering the assassination of a political opponent by SEAL Team Six, The Hill reported on Tuesday. Cobb stressed the need to take Trump’s potential threat to democracy seriously.

"I think you have to take Trump seriously because he poses the greatest threat to democracy that we've ever seen," he said.

Trump’s legal team has proposed that a former president can only be prosecuted if they are impeached and subsequently convicted by the Senate. The team also claims Trump has presidential immunity from charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, the three judges overseeing the case have expressed skepticism about this argument.

Trump is currently facing four charges from special counsel Jack Smith over his alleged attempts to retain power after losing the 2020 election. His trial is set to commence on Mar. 4.

When asked about this argument, Cobb suggested that Trump’s legal team is simply trying to delay the case.

“It would be very scary if there's no accountability when someone attempts to stop the peaceful transfer of power,” Cobb expressed.

During the interview, Burnett drew attention to Trump’s previous comments praising leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. Cobb responded, “I think that he may want an America that is like that,” referring to countries with leaders who are not held accountable for their actions.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Cobb has made headlines with his comments about Trump. In a 2023 Facebook post, he predicted that Trump was aware of his loss in the 2020 election. Cobb asserted that there would be evidence from more than one or two witnesses confirming that Trump acknowledged his loss.

Most recently, in a 2024 defamation trial, a judge ruled that the controversial 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape featuring Trump would be presented to jurors. The video captures Trump making disparaging comments about women and is expected to provide insight into his attitudes towards columnist E. Jean Carroll, who had accused Trump of sexual abuse and defamation.

