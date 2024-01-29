Trump's Nemesis E Jean Carroll To Donate $83M Defamation Award To Opposing Causes: 'If It'll Cause Him Pain...'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, E Jean Carroll, the victor in an $83 million defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, has announced her plans to allocate the award money to causes that Trump “despises”.

What Happened: As reported by The Guardian, the jury in Carroll’s case granted her $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages on Friday. Trump was directed to pay Carroll $11 million for a reputational repair campaign and $7.3 million for emotional distress caused by his 2019 statements, reported The Guardian.

Carroll, in a conversation with Good Morning America on Monday, revealed her intention to donate the money to causes that Trump is against. She also hinted at the potential establishment of a fund for women who have been sexually assaulted by Trump.

“I'd like to give the money to something Donald Trump hates,” said Carroll in the interview.”If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent."

Trump, on his Truth Social platform, labeled the decision as “utterly absurd” and declared his intention to appeal. Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, expressed confidence in securing the awarded money, stating, “he owns a lot of real estate. It can be sold. We will collect the judgment.”

The defamation lawsuit originated from an incident in the mid-1990s, where Trump allegedly sexually assaulted Carroll in a department store dressing room and later defamed her. This trial was distinct from a previous one where Carroll won $5 million for sexual abuse and defamation.

Why It Matters: Earlier, a federal jury in Manhattan had ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit. This verdict was announced shortly after Trump’s motorcade left the courthouse. Carroll, a former journalist and advice columnist for Elle, had previously won a civil trial in the same courtroom, where the jury concluded that Trump had sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Subsequently, Carroll pledged not to "waste a cent" of the money and expressed her intention to "do something good with it." While she hasn't finalized her plans, she did reveal one indulgence – premium dog food for her Great Pyrenees and pit bull. The defamation damages awarded to Carroll far exceed the $5 million she received in a previous trial against Trump. However, the funds may not be immediately available as Trump has voiced his intention to appeal.

Photo via Shutterstock.

