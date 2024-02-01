Loading... Loading...

A group of Democratic lawmakers has called upon the Biden administration to address the “authoritarian” actions of the El Salvador president, Nayib Bukele.

What Happened: The lawmakers, led by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), have expressed their concerns about the “democratic backsliding” and an increase in human rights violations in El Salvador. The letter, addressed to State Secretary Antony Blinken, highlights the upcoming elections, in which President Bukele is running for an “unconstitutional second term,” reported The Hill.

The letter also criticizes the “State of Exception” declared by President Bukele in March 2022, which has led to tens of thousands of arrests without due process and targeted harassment of political opponents, human rights defenders, and environmental activists.

"We are writing to express our significant concerns regarding democratic backsliding and an increase in reports of human rights violations in El Salvador," the letter says.

"These concerns are especially pressing with elections planned for early next month, in which the incumbent President Nayib Bukele is running for an unconstitutional second term."

See Also: ‘DOGE Is Gonna Pop:’ Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin On The Verge Of A Price Jump

The lawmakers also point out the militarized harassment of the legislature, erosion of judicial independence, and the de facto criminalization of civil society during Bukele’s first term. They also highlight the persecution of political opponents, including the former Salvadoran Ambassador to the U.S., Rubén Zamora.

The Democrats have urged the State Department to take action, including sending a message to the Salvadoran government on the importance of respecting constitutional and democratic norms publicly and privately and restricting security assistance and other support for the Salvadoran police and military in line with existing human rights laws.

Why It Matters: This comes when the Biden administration faces a complex foreign policy landscape. The U.S. has been embroiled in escalating tensions with Iran, with analysts warning of a larger conflict already brewing.

The recent attacks in the Middle East have put President Biden under immense pressure to address the Iran challenge. The incident has intensified political tensions and increased the demand for direct action against Iran despite fears of sparking a broader conflict.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Points To ‘Positive Shift’ That Could Prop Up Chances Of One Candidate In Potentially Tight Race

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.