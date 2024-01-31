Loading... Loading...

Despite the United States’ insistence that it is not seeking war with Iran, strained relations have led to an alarming escalation in tensions. Analysts warn this is already a larger conflict.

What Happened: Over the past three months, there have been more than 160 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, and 37 clashes with the Houthis in the Red Sea, resulting in five U.S. service members’ deaths. This has led to questions regarding whether the U.S. is already engaged in a proxy war with Iran.

While the Biden administration maintains that the conflict with Hamas is contained to Gaza, the sheer volume of attacks on U.S. forces suggests tensions are spiraling. “It is already a larger conflict. It's a question of degrees,” Robert Murrett, a retired Navy vice admiral, told The Hill.

He, however, stated that the conflict is “not out of control yet.”

"Calling it a war is probably overstating things," said Murrett.

"But the tensions, the hostilities that exist between Iran and [the U.S.] are at the highest level they've been for some time."

The recent attack in Jordan, allegedly carried out by an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq, has further escalated the situation. This attack resulted in the deaths of three Army soldiers. The U.S. also lost two sailors during a covert mission off the coast of Somalia to intercept Iranian missiles bound for the Houthis in Yemen.

The situation has sparked calls for action within the U.S., particularly from Republicans urging a retaliatory strike. The U.S. continues to deploy significant resources to defend ships in the Red Sea and conducts airstrikes in Yemen and Iraq, efforts that have not deterred militia groups from continuing their attacks.

President Joe Biden has pledged to respond to the Jordan attacks but remains committed to preventing further escalation. “I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Biden told reporters.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh commented on the situation, stating, “These Iranian-backed groups are targeting our military members with the intention of trying to kill them, but we don't seek a war.”

Even State Secretary Antony Blinken also warned that the "incredibly volatile" environment in the Middle East is as dangerous as it's been in the region "since at least 1973, and arguably even before that."

Meanwhile, Iran denies any responsibility for the escalating aggression, asserting that it does not give direct orders to the militia groups it supports.

Why It Matters: The recent attacks have put President Biden under immense pressure to address the Iran challenge. The incident has intensified political tensions and increased the demand for direct action against Iran, despite fears of sparking a broader conflict.

An initial investigation into the Jordan attack revealed a misidentification error, where an enemy drone was mistaken for a friendly U.S. drone, leading to a failure in the defensive response.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) criticized the Biden administration's foreign policy and military leadership following the attack, attributing the incident to "reckless foreign policy decisions" and the "woke leadership" of the military.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group on Wednesday declared its intention to persist in targeting U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea, citing self-defense.

