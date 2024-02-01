MaxLinear Reports Q4 Results, Joins ING, Wolfspeed And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 1, 2024 5:10 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 90 points on Thursday.

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. MXL shares fell sharply during Thursday’s pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

MaxLinear posted adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share, compared to market estimates of 1 cent per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $125.35 million versus expectations of $125.11 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MaxLinear shares dipped 13.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • ING Groep N.V. ING shares declined 8.7% to $12.97 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
  • Nyxoah S.A. NYXH shares tumbled 8.4% to $9.91 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT shares fell 8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Steven Cohen reported a 5.2% passive stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in 13G Filing.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares declined 6.8% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of $275 million convertible senior notes.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares fell 6.5% to $30.45 in pre-market trading following the company's second-quarter earnings.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI fell 3.1% to $15.55 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $25.
  • Aflac Incorporated AFL shares declined 2.1% to $82.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Sanofi SNY fell 2% to $48.88 in pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results and named François-Xavier Roger as Chief Financial Officer.

 

