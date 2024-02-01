MaxLinear Reports Q4 Results, Joins ING, Wolfspeed And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 90 points on Thursday.

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. MXL shares fell sharply during Thursday’s pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

MaxLinear posted adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share, compared to market estimates of 1 cent per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $125.35 million versus expectations of $125.11 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MaxLinear shares dipped 13.4% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

ING Groep N.V. ING shares declined 8.7% to $12.97 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

shares declined 8.7% to $12.97 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results. Nyxoah S.A. NYXH shares tumbled 8.4% to $9.91 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Wednesday.

shares tumbled 8.4% to $9.91 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT shares fell 8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Steven Cohen reported a 5.2% passive stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in 13G Filing.

shares fell 8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Steven Cohen reported a 5.2% passive stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in 13G Filing. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares declined 6.8% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of $275 million convertible senior notes.

shares declined 6.8% to $4.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of $275 million convertible senior notes. Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares fell 6.5% to $30.45 in pre-market trading following the company's second-quarter earnings.

shares fell 6.5% to $30.45 in pre-market trading following the company's second-quarter earnings. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI fell 3.1% to $15.55 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $25.

fell 3.1% to $15.55 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $20 to $25. Aflac Incorporated AFL shares declined 2.1% to $82.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

shares declined 2.1% to $82.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Sanofi SNY fell 2% to $48.88 in pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results and named François-Xavier Roger as Chief Financial Officer.

