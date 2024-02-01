Apple, Honeywell International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Apple Inc. AAPL to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $117.91 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apple shares rose 0.7% to $185.68 in after-hours trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $8.9 billion to $9.7 billion and earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share. Qualcomm shares fell 0.2% to $148.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. HON to earn $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares rose 0.2% to $202.59 in after-hours trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter. C.H. Robinson shares fell 4.3% to $80.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $166.21 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.6% to $156.10 in after-hours trading.

