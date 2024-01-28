3 US Troops Reportedly Killed In Jordan Drone Attack, Iran-Backed Militants Suspected — Biden Says, 'We Shall Respond'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan, three US Army soldiers were reportedly killed and more than 30 service members were injured. This is the first instance of US troops being killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the Gaza war began.

What Happened: US officials have disclosed that the drone, suspected to have been launched by Iran-backed militants from Syria, targeted Tower 22 near the Jordan-Syria border. The exact militia group responsible has not been identified yet, according to a CNN report.

The US Central Command confirmed the casualties, stating that the drone hit the vicinity of living quarters on base. Three of the injured service members were medically evacuated from the area. The number of wounded is expected to rise.

President Joe Biden, speaking in South Carolina, pledged to hold those responsible for the attack accountable. He stated, “We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

"We shall respond," Biden said while speaking in South Carolina on Sunday, according to the report.

Despite over 158 attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, this is the first known attack on Tower 22. The reason for the failure of air defenses to intercept the drone remains unclear.

The US has previously taken retaliatory actions against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria. However, the Biden administration has faced criticism for not taking strong enough action against these groups.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, a US-led coalition initiated a series of attacks on Iran-backed Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' refusal to cease their Red Sea ship assaults. This development followed the Houthi rebels' recent missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea.

Furthermore, the US has expressed increasing concern about Iran's supply of advanced weaponry to Houthi rebels in Yemen, which is bolstering the rebels' capacity to disrupt international commerce and attack merchant vessels.

Earlier in the month, Iran launched a missile attack on a site in Iraq, alleging it to be an Israeli espionage base, marking its direct involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

