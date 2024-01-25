Houthis Ask US, UK Nationals To Leave Yemen Within A Month After Recent Airstrikes

Loading... Loading...

The Houthis have issued an order for U.S. and British nationals in Yemen to leave the country within a month.

What Happened: The Houthi authorities have directed U.S. and British staff of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations based in Sanaa to leave Yemen within 30 days, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

This decision follows recent military strikes by the U.S. and the U.K., with the support of other nations, against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The strikes were in response to the group’s attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which they claim are linked to Israel.

The U.S. government, in an effort to counter the attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, had previously reinstated the Houthis on the list of terrorist groups. The Houthis have stated that their attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Houthi foreign ministry sent a letter to the U.N.’s acting humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Peter Hawkins, instructing him to inform U.S. and British citizens to prepare to leave the country within 30 days. The letter also prohibited foreign organizations from hiring American and British citizens for their operations in Yemen.

Why It Matters: The recent order to expel U.S. and British nationals comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the region. The U.S. and the U.K. have been actively responding to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, conducting airstrikes targeting the group’s military infrastructure. These attacks have disrupted global shipping and raised concerns about global inflation and the stability of the Middle East.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including urging China to intervene, there has been little indication of assistance from Beijing in curbing the Houthi attacks. The situation in Yemen remains a critical concern for global trade and security.

