Investigation Finds Drone Misidentification In Jordan Attack That Killed 3 US Troops: Report

An initial investigation into a drone strike in northeastern Jordan on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of three U.S. troops and injuries to dozens of others, points to a misidentification error.

The incident occurred near the Syrian border at a military installation known as Tower 22, the Associated Press reports.

According to a report cited by anonymous officials, the strike involved the misidentification of an enemy drone as a friendly U.S. drone, leading to a failure in a defensive response.

President Joe Biden has attributed the attack to Iran-backed militia groups, marking a significant moment in the recent pattern of hostilities against U.S. forces in the Middle East.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, highlighted the complexity of the situation, noting the absence of straightforward solutions. He mentioned that the president is currently in discussions with his national security team to evaluate the available options.

Iran rejected claims of its involvement in the Jordan strike on Monday.

Originally a Jordanian military site monitoring the border, the base experienced an expansion of U.S. military presence following the entry of American troops into Syria in late 2015. This facility now hosts American engineering, aviation, logistics and security units, with approximately 350 personnel from the U.S. Army and Air Force stationed there.

The Iraqi government has voiced strong disapproval of the drone attack. Through spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi, Iraq expressed deep concern over the escalating security situation in the region and urged for a cessation of the ongoing violence, the AP reported.

