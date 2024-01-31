Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday criticized the Montana GOP for disinviting a pro-Trump speaker from a state convention.

What Happened: Alex Bruesewitz, a conservative political consultant and ardent supporter of Donald Trump, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Montana GOP convention. However, his speech got axed over criticisms of Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)

“It's really disappointing to see some Republicans in Montana engage in leftwing cancel culture. It's even more disappointing that they would target one of my father's strongest and most loyal supporters – Alex Bruesewitz,” Trump Jr. wrote on X reacting to the news.

Bruesewitz, a Trump family friend, has been a vocal critic of Rosendale, accusing him of being a MAGA “poser” funded by the Democrats. He also claimed his criticism was based on Rosendale’s perceived “disloyalty” to the former president.

However, allies of Rosendale were quick to push back, suggesting Bruesewitz was acting with ulterior motives. They believe Bruesewitz is trying to help entrepreneur Tim Sheehy win a Montana Senate race that Rosendale is expected to join in March.

Bruesewitz, who planned to focus on Trump’s candidacy in his speech, sees the disinvitation as a further indication of Rosendale’s disloyalty to Trump and his allies.

“When you publicly attack one of Montana’s best, you should not be invited to speak to the Montana GOP,” the Montana Freedom Caucus said in a post on X.

Why It Matters: Despite Rosendale’s denial of involvement in the decision, the move has been seen as a sign of the deteriorating relationship between him and Trump’s allies. This comes after a series of events, including Rosendale’s delayed endorsement of Trump’s 2024 run and his refusal to take Trump’s call in January.

Other than Trump Jr, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and former advisor to Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were among others who criticized the move.

The development comes amid a contentious GOP primary race, with Trump emerging as the front-runner. Trump last week rejected a proposal by RNC allies to declare him the "Presumptive Nominee," insisting on securing the nomination through the ballot box. This contradicts the RNC's current stance, which Haley is now questioning.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 73.6% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 18.8% support.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr.

