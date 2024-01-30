Trump Supporters Gang Up On Taylor Swift Ahead Of Super Bowl

Loading... Loading...

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, pop music icon Taylor Swift is reportedly being targeted by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Swift, who publicly endorsed President Joe Biden’s successful 2020 campaign, is facing a surge in criticism and conspiracy theories from Trump’s allies. The attacks have escalated as the Super Bowl, which Swift is expected to attend in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, draws near, reported CNBC on Tuesday.

Ex-Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speculated on social media about Swift endorsing Biden post-Super Bowl. He also suggested, without providing any evidence, that the Super Bowl’s outcome might be manipulated to favor Biden.

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney who represents him in a federal civil defamation case, shared a social media post comparing herself favorably to Swift. Fox News host Jesse Watters also hinted that Swift could be a valuable political asset for the Pentagon. An assertion that was dismissed by the Department of Defense.

Why It Matters: Swift’s influence is not limited to the music industry. Her endorsement of Biden in 2020 and her subsequent rise to even greater fame have established her as a significant cultural figure.

Her Instagram post urging her 279 million followers to vote reportedly led to tens of thousands of new registrations on Vote.org. Therefore, her endorsement is seen as a major asset for the Biden campaign as it gears up for the upcoming election, reported CBS News.

Trump has reportedly been discussing with Republican and conservative media figures the possibility of Swift endorsing Biden. While the Trump campaign did not confirm these discussions, it is evident that they are contemplating Swift’s potential impact on the election.

Recently, Swift has recently been the target of AI-generated pornographic images, which were widely circulated on social media platform X, as reported by Benzinga. The incident has raised concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

