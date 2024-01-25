Trump Doesn't Want RNC To Declare Him 'Presumptive Nominee,' Prefers The 'Old-Fashioned' Way

Loading... Loading...

Ex-President Donald Trump has rejected a proposal by allies at the Republican National Committee (RNC) to make him the party’s presumptive nominee, amid him emerging as the front leader in the GOP nomination race.

What Happened: Trump expressed his disapproval of the RNC’s plan to make him the presumptive nominee, a move that would have effectively ended the primary race, which still includes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, reported The Hill.

Trump’s statement on Truth Social highlighted his preference for securing the nomination “the Old Fashioned” way, through the ballot box. This contradicts the efforts of David Bossie, a former Trump campaign aide and RNC committee member, who led the push for Trump’s presumptive nomination.

Despite his current lead in the GOP nomination race, with 32 of the 1,215 required delegates secured, Trump has rejected the RNC’s plan. The former president and his supporters are now focusing on the general election against President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Haley, who is significantly behind Trump in the polls, has pledged to continue her campaign, planning events in her home state of South Carolina ahead of the Feb. 24 primary.

See Also: Senator Tries To Slam Biden

Why It Matters: Trump’s rejection of the RNC’s proposal comes after his victory in the New Hampshire primary, which solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination .

Despite this victory, political analyst Brit Hume characterized Trump's win as not a "staggering upset," suggesting that Haley remains "alive and kicking."

The RNC’s loyalty pledge requirement for debate participation has been a point of contention among some GOP candidates, especially in light of Trump's recent indictment. Trump’s decision to reject the RNC’s proposal could potentially impact the dynamics of the GOP nomination race.

Photo by Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For ‘Completely Eradicating’ Trump Skeptics From GOP

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.