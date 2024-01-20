Senate Republicans Are Reportedly Feeling Pressure To Endorse Donald Trump Ahead Of Key Primary

Loading... Loading...

As the New Hampshire primary draws near, Senate Republicans are at a crucial juncture, deliberating over the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

This decision is pivotal as Trump's potential nomination gains momentum, and the window for impactful endorsements narrows.

"As the primary unfolds, the political upside of endorsing the president goes down. After Iowa, he’s, in my view, effectively the presumptive nominee," Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), an early Trump endorser, told The Hill.

The senator highlighted the diminishing value of late endorsements in the current political climate.

Following a decisive victory in the Iowa caucus, where Trump surpassed 50% of the vote and defeated rivals like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Senate Republicans are reportedly feeling the pressure.

Many view the New Hampshire primary as their last chance to endorse Trump in a meaningful way, especially considering his lead in the polls and his known disdain for disloyalty.

Since early December, 12 Senate Republicans have endorsed Trump's third presidential campaign, with several doing so just days before the Iowa caucuses.

In total, 26 Senate GOP members have backed Trump, giving him more than half of the conference's support as he heads into New Hampshire.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) notably endorsed Trump during a recent rally in the state.

"I think it’s better to do it sooner rather than later," Vance added, emphasizing the importance of timely endorsements.

Trump's campaign has focused on securing endorsements to create a sense of inevitability around his nomination, aiming to consolidate support early and reduce campaign expenditures.

High-profile endorsements, such as that from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who announced his support following the Iowa results, are crucial to this strategy.

Despite Trump's dominance, senior Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) have remained hesitant to endorse him. Their reluctance reflects broader concerns within the party about Trump's general election viability.

However, figures like Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) are calling for unity behind Trump's campaign, with Tuberville stating, "He’s going to be our nominee."

