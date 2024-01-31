Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says 'Sorry It Took So Long' To Fix Auto Auto Wiper Issue, But Where's The Fix?

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and a driver utilizing one of the company’s electric vehicles had an awkward exchange on Tuesday, during which the CEO apologized for the delay in implementing a solution for the vehicle’s auto-wiper issue, even though no such fix has seemingly been activated.

What Happened: Tesla driver and YouTuber Rafael Santoni took to X on Tuesday to report that his auto wipers are now “perfect.” According to Santoni, the auto wipers now accurately determine when to activate and when to remain inactive.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

“Thank you, Elon Musk, for finally addressing it,” Santoni wrote on X. Numerous Tesla users have frequently expressed concerns about the auto wipers, claiming that they activate unnecessarily, even in sunny conditions.

Hours after his initial post, Santoni returned to X to mention that he experienced a loud and screeching dry wipe, indicating that the issue had not been resolved yet.

Musk, seemingly unaware of Santoni’s subsequent update, responded to the initial post, saying, “Sorry it took so long.”

Why It Matters: Tesla drivers have been requesting a fix for the auto-wiper issue for a considerable time.

Musk had mentioned in June last year that a software release to ensure the smart functioning of the auto wiper would be available in around three weeks.

Loading... Loading...

However, seven months later, drivers are still reporting issues with the feature.

“It's not dry wipes anymore (typically), but it doesn't wipe when it needs to, and when it does decide to wipe, it goes full speed when a single wipe or the slowest speed would be appropriate,” an X user wrote.

Another user chimed in saying that though it is nice to see the team at Tesla talking about a fix on X, “their work is not finished.”

“It seems to not work well in every rainy condition just yet (e.g., problems detecting fine droplets and not wiping),” they wrote.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Biden Heads To Michigan To Strengthen Auto Union Ties, Teamsters To Meet With Trump For Roundtable Discussion