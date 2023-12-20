Tesla Deploys Option To Turn Off Auto Wiper After Multiple Complaints, Triggers Divided Reactions

Loading... Loading...

Following user complaints spanning months, EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA now allows all its drivers to turn off auto wipers even when its full self driving capability (FSD) or autopilot is deployed.

What Happened: Tesla's autopilot requires the wipers to be set to ‘Auto’ on the Model 3 and Model Y. The setting is automatic and unchangeable. In auto mode, the car decides the optimal frequency at which the wipers should wipe when liquid is detected on the windshield. Several users have flagged concerns pertaining to the feature’s functioning, including that it turns on when its sunny or unnecessary.

When Tesla announced its holiday software update earlier this month, users reiterated their request for a ‘fix’ on the wipers.

The EV giant has seemingly chosen to act upon the multiple requests.

While Model S/ X users could turn off auto wipers before, now even Model 3/Y users can. The change was first flagged by Tesla investor and enthusiast Sawyer Merritt on X, formerly Twitter.

Divided Reactions: While many on X are excited about the change, a few have noted that it would have been better if the auto wipers just worked better instead of having an option to shut them off.

