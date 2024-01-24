Ex-Tesla Employee Finds FSD V12 'Impressive' But Cheekily Asks If EV Giant Will Solve Self-Driving Before Auto-Wiper Issue

Loading... Loading...

Former Tesla Inc TSLA employee Tim Zaman offered his review of version 12 of Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) software, describing it as “impressive.” But he had some cheeky thoughts too.

What Happened: Zaman shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “Tesla FSD v12 is very impressive. Tricky driveway, intersection, offsetting, peeking, very natural and promising behavior.”

While praising Tesla’s advancements in FSD, the former head of AI Infra and AI Platform at Tesla couldn’t help but find humor in the company’s delay in fixing the auto-wiper issue.

“I now wonder if they will solve self-driving before solving the auto-wiper,” Zaman wrote. “Full Self Wiping when?”

Regarding the auto-wiper function, when set to auto, the Tesla vehicle determines the optimal frequency for wiping the windshield when liquid is detected. Some users have raised concerns about the feature activating unnecessarily, even in sunny conditions.

FSD V12: Tesla initiated the rollout of version 12 of its FSD software to non-employee drivers earlier this week, nearly two months after its release to employees. Despite Elon Musk’s earlier statement that v12 wouldn’t be labeled ‘beta,’ it is still named as such.

The term ‘beta’ suggests that the software is undergoing testing and requires active driver supervision.

Musk himself took to X on Thursday to characterize the new version of the software as a “breakthrough.”

