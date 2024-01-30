Biden Heads To Michigan To Strengthen Auto Union Ties, Teamsters To Meet With Trump For Roundtable Discussion

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is reportedly planning a trip to Michigan to secure support from union members.

What Happened: The president will be visiting the Great Lakes state on Thursday and meeting with United Auto Workers, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed Biden campaign official. Though Biden won Michigan in 2020, a consequent victory is under doubt given criticism for his support of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the report added.

The United Auto Workers union officially endorsed Biden’s bid for reelection in 2024 last week.

"Joe Biden, in 2008, he stood with the UAW. He stood with working-class people in that recession. And they gave us a pathway forward. When he has been president, he stood with us," UAW President Shawn Fain said in an interview earlier this week.

The UAW leader also referred to Biden joining the union's picket line in solidarity during a major strike against Detroi's "Big Three" automakers in September last year for better pay and amenities. In contrast, former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump “cycled through White House staff like toilet paper” and failed to act when faced with challenges affecting workers, he added.

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, Teamsters union leaders and Trump will have a roundtable discussion at the union’s headquarters in Washington on Wednesday, making it the second interaction between the union and Trump this month. Teamsters has about 1.3 million union members including freight drivers and warehouse workers and is yet to issue an endorsement in the 2024 Presidential race.

Biden has also been invited by the union on Wednesday.

