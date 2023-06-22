Elon Musk Says 'Actually Smart Wipers' Coming In 3 Weeks, Promises Another Smart Feature A Month Or Two Later

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that software updates offering ‘actually smart’ auto wipers will be released in about three weeks.

What Happened: “Actually smart auto wiper software releases in about 3 weeks. Our patented, "Actually Smart Summon (ASS)" is probably a month or two after that,” Musk said. The CEO was responding to a Twitter user who posted a review of FSD Beta 11.4.4 that released earlier this week.

Tesla users have previously flagged that the auto wipers engage even when it is not raining. However, autopilot requires wipers to set on Auto on the Model 3 and Model Y. This setting is automatic and unchangeable.

Late last month, Musk apologized to a user for an auto wiper performance glitch. Responding to a Twitter user's call for a ‘fix' on auto wipers in autopilot, Musk said, "Sorry, this is one of the last neural nets to be updated to surround video (from single camera, single frame)."

Why It Matters: Smart summon, meanwhile, is a feature that allows a Tesla user to move their car to a location of their choice from within approximately 213 feet with their phone.

In Sept. 2022, Musk said that the Tesla autopilot team is working on both Optimus and ‘actually smart’ summon, dubbed ASS. The CEO said that both projects have end-of-month deadlines.

It now seems like ASS is finally on its way, albeit about a year later than promised.

