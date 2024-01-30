Nikki Haley Trump Over $50M Legal Bills: 'He Can't Beat Joe Biden If He's Spending All His Time And Money On Court Cases'

Loading... Loading...

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and presidential hopeful, Nikki Haley, has once again taken a swipe at Donald Trump over his legal expenses. This reportedly follows a recent New York Times piece that revealed political committees backing the former president spent an estimated $50 million on his legal fees in the past year.

The $50 million figure is roughly the same amount Haley, the only high-profile adversary of Trump in the Republican primary, managed to raise through her committees last year, reported Politico.

Haley leveraged this information to criticize Trump on X, formerly Twitter, arguing that Trump’s preoccupation with legal battles and chaos could undermine his chances of defeating Joe Biden.

Haley has previously criticized Trump over his legal expenses, particularly after a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll over defamatory comments he made during his presidency in response to her rape allegations against him.

During a recent appearance on Meet the Press, Haley reiterated her trust in the jury’s verdict in the Carroll case, further solidifying her stance against Trump.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Haley has publicly criticized Trump. She has previously voiced her opposition to Trump’s tariff plans, arguing that they would significantly increase the financial burden on American households, as reported by Benzinga.

Furthermore, Trump’s verbal attacks on Haley could potentially impact his standing among female voters in the race for the GOP nomination, according to a report by Benzinga. This is yet another warning sign for Trump, whose weaknesses with certain voter demographics were already underscored in New Hampshire.

Despite these criticisms, Trump continues to lead in the race to secure the GOP nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with Haley as his main competitor, as reported by Benzinga.

