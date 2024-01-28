Trump's Harsh Criticism Of Nikki Haley May Impact His 2024 Chances: 'He Won't Get Women Voters'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s verbal onslaught on Nikki Haley could potentially impact his standing among female voters in the race for the GOP nomination, according to a report.

What Happened: Trump escalated his criticism of Haley during his victory speech in New Hampshire, mocking her clothing and labeling her a “birdbrain.” Trump also publicly speculated whether Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who was appointed by Haley in 2013 but endorsed Trump this year, harbored resentment towards Haley, reported The Hill.

Political pundits reportedly believe that these attacks mirror Trump’s past derogatory comments about women, which could dissuade key female voters in the general election. This is yet another warning sign for Trump, whose weaknesses with certain voter demographics were already underscored in New Hampshire.

"He won't get women voters who are swing voters," said Juliana Bergeron, a New Hampshire Republican National Committee member. "I think there might be more women voters that are Republicans that he won't get either. If it were to be a close election, yes, his comments could sway it."

Trump and other Republicans have had difficulty attracting female voters, especially suburban college-educated women, beginning in 2018. President Joe Biden secured 54 percent of suburban women in 2020, according to Pew Research Center data. Moreover, suburban women voters rejected many Trump-endorsed candidates in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona during the 2022 midterm elections.

Although Trump won the majority of women voters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the margin was relatively slim at 51 percent to 47 percent. Conversely, Trump won New Hampshire men by a larger margin of 59 percent to 39 percent.

Why It Matters: Trump’s criticism of Haley comes after a series of events that have shaped their political rivalry. In January, Haley released a video highlighting Trump’s previous praises for her work, in an attempt to counter potential attacks from him.

However, Trump later mocked Haley’s performance in the New Hampshire primary during his victory speech.

Despite this, Trump has a commanding lead over Haley in South Carolina, according to a recent poll. However, his recent remarks could potentially affect his standing among female voters, a demographic that has been challenging for him to attract.

