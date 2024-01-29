Trump Calls For Dismissal Of Monitor Amidst Financial Discrepancy Claims Ahead Of Looming Verdict In Civil Fraud Case

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump has expressed severe critique of the financial monitor presiding over his business fraud case, insisting on her removal.

What Happened: Trump voiced his dissatisfaction with independent monitor, Barbara Jones, on Monday. He alleged that Jones was striving to validate her continued financial gains from the case, according to a report by CNBC.

Clifford Robert, Trump's lawyer, contended that the findings by Jones were inadequate to justify ongoing oversight. Jones had earlier brought attention to discrepancies and incorrect data in the Trump Organization’s financial disclosures, including a loan of $48 million.

Robert wrote to the judge in the matter, saying that Jones “desperately seeks to justify the continued receipt of millions of dollars in fees going forward.”

New York Attorney General, Letitia James, appealed for Jones to continue monitoring the Trump Organization for a minimum of five more years.

Why It Matters: The recent criticisms from Trump and his legal team come after a string of public defenses of his innocence and attacks on those involved in the case. Trump has previously proclaimed his innocence in court and called the case a personal attack.

The former President has also repeatedly criticized the New York judge and attorney general, labeling the case as a “witch hunt” and demanding federal court intervention.

Earlier in November 2023, Trump asserted his victory in the fraud case on social media, accusing James of fraudulent property undervaluation. This ongoing battle is taking place amidst other legal challenges for Trump, including a recent $83 million defamation lawsuit payout to E. Jean Carroll.

As the verdict from Judge Arthur Engoron is expected soon, the outcome of this case could significantly affect Trump’s future business operations and potential political endeavors.

