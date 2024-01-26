Donald Trump Ordered To Pay $83M To E. Jean Carroll In Defamation Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

A federal jury in Manhattan has ordered Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll a sum of $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit.

What Happened: The unanimous verdict was unveiled on Friday, with Trump’s motorcade making its exit from the courthouse a mere 20 minutes before the announcement.

Carroll, a former journalist and advice columnist for Elle, had earlier triumphed in a civil trial in the same courtroom. The jury in that trial concluded that Trump, who is speculated to be a potential candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, had sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Now, the jury has found that Trump had defamed Carroll by refuting her allegations and labeling her a liar, reported Business Insider.

“We’re very happy,” Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan said.

See Also: Trump's Online Tirade Against Jean Carroll Could ‘Cost Him Dearly,' Says His Niece

The defamation lawsuit that just concluded was filed by Carroll in 2019. It centers around two statements made by Trump in which he denied Carroll’s accusations.

The trial primarily focused on the amount of damages to be awarded, with the jury ruling in favor of Carroll to the tune of $65 million in punitive damages and $18.3 million in compensatory damages, the report noted.

Why It Matters: This judgment follows after the U.S. Justice Department ruled that Trump’s comments about the rape allegations were not tied to his presidential duties.

Loading... Loading...

Furthermore, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Trump had given up presidential protection due to the failure of his legal team to follow proper court procedures.

During the trial, Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba repeatedly violated courtroom rules, drawing the ire of Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The former President’s testimony in court was also controversial, but Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-seller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” criticized the U.S. judiciary system for limiting Trump’s testimony time.

Previously, conservative lawyer George Conway had suggested that Trump’s mental health might be deteriorating amid the stress of numerous legal cases and his ongoing re-election campaign.

Read Next: Former White House Lawyer Offers Insights On E. Jean Carroll Trial: ‘This Is Trump At His Worst’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock