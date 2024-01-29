Trump Blasts New York Judge And Attorney General Of 'Witch Hunt' As Civil Fraud Case Verdict Nears: 'This Is Not America'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on the New York judge and attorney general (AG) as the verdict for his civil fraud case draws near.

What Happened: Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the judge and AG on Sunday, as reported by The Hill. The case could potentially prevent him from conducting any future business in New York.

In a series of posts, Trump defended his company, calling the case a “witch hunt” and demanding intervention from federal courts. He also accused AG Letitia James of being “corrupt” and suggested that she was confident of the verdict.

"It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt. It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA," he posted.

Trump also criticized Judge Arthur Engoron, who presides over the case and seemingly urged him to deliver a favorable ruling.

These posts were made after the closing arguments of the civil fraud trial, with Judge Engoron indicating that a decision could be reached by Wednesday.

Why It Matters: Trump faces two significant legal verdicts in New York that could potentially deplete his cash reserves. A jury has already ordered him to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019. Additionally, a verdict is expected this week in a civil fraud trial seeking the return of $370 million in “illegal profits” Trump allegedly made by lying to banks about his financial status. This could potentially pose a significant financial challenge for the former president, whose brand is closely tied to his financial prosperity.

Trump’s legal challenges have been described as a “really bad sign” by former Department of Justice (DOJ) attorney Andrew Weissmann, who pointed out that the courts are “really standing up” to the former president.

