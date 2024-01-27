Trump Vs. Haley: One Candidate Has Commanding Lead Over In Critical State, Poll Reveals

Loading... Loading...

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead over the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, in her home state.

Results from a survey by American Promise and the Tyson Group, a Florida-based pollster, reveal that Trump enjoys the support of 58% of likely Republican primary voters in South Carolina, significantly outpacing Haley's 31%.

The poll also indicated that 11% of voters are still undecided about their choice.

Trump's dominance is evident across various demographic groups, except self-identified Democrats, 49% of whom favor Haley.

Furthermore, Trump's favorability ratings are robust, with 68% of respondents viewing him positively and 44% expressing strong favorability. In comparison, Haley's favorability is 56%, with 23% of respondents strongly favoring her.

The survey also shed light on the primary concerns of South Carolina voters, with the economy and immigration emerging as the top issues.

Despite her recent third-place finish in Iowa and an 11-point deficit to Trump in New Hampshire, Haley has remained steadfast in her campaign. Still, Trump's substantial endorsement base in South Carolina, including support from Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), has further cemented his lead in the state.

While Haley continues to assert her independence from the "political elite," Trump's campaign, through spokesperson Steven Cheung, has been vocal about Haley's perceived challenges in competing effectively in South Carolina.

The poll, which surveyed 543 likely Republican primary voters from January 24-26, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

